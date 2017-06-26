Police: Woman killed in River North crash

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in River North, police said.

About 1:30 a.m., a 2009 Nissan coupe was speeding west in the 400 block of West Ontario when it struck a utility pole, causing the car to spin out and burst into flames, according to Chicago Police.

A passenger in the car, a female thought to be in her 20s, was pulled from the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The male driver jumped out of the car and ran away, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.