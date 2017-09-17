Police: Woman killed, man seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A woman was killed and a man was seriously wounded Sunday evening in a Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The pair was shot about 8:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Richmond, police said.

The woman, 42, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The 37-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A bullet grazed a third person in the nose, but they refused treatment and were uncooperative with officers, police said. Their age and gender were unknown.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.