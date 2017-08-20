Police: Woman last seen at Walmart in Hermosa, may be confused

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman with mental illness who hasn’t been seen since she walked out of a Hermosa neighborhood Walmart store on Saturday.

Florence Rodriguez, 25, who has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old and may be confused, was last seen walking out of the Walmart at 4650 W. North Ave., according to an endangered missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is able to give her name is asked.

Rodriguez is described as a 200-pound, 5-foot-10 Hispanic woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings with love written on them and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.