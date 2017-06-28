Police: Woman led trooper on chase through I-65 construction zone

A woman led a state trooper on a chase through a construction zone early Wednesday on I-65 in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

About 2:15 a.m., the trooper was stopped in his squad car on northbound I-65 near Ridge Road in Gary, assisting a construction company working on road repairs by directing traffic and protecting the crew, according to ISP.

A black 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by a 33-year-old Marion, Indiana, woman ran over multiple construction barrels next to the trooper and into the closed area where workers were doing repairs, police said.

The trooper chased the Toyota with his emergency lights activated, but the woman didn’t stop, police said. She was going about 80 mph and driving over holes in the concrete about 5 inches deep and 2 feet wide. She also nearly struck a street-sweeping vehicle.

She came to a stop after about one mile, about 40 yards from the construction crew of about 20 workers, police said.

“At one point during the pursuit, Trooper Hansen thought he was going to have to ram the suspect vehicle in order to stop it and potentially save the worker’s lives,” police said.

She was taken into custody and charges of resisting arrest with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a crash are pending, police said.