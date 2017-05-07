Police: Woman missing from Belmont Central home

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 55-year-old woman missing from her Belmont Central neighborhood home on the Northwest Side since Tuesday afternoon.

Rosa Vazquez, who may be in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, left her home about 1:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Schubert and has failed to return home, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3 Hispanic woman with black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on Vazquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.