Police: Woman missing from Chatham for more than a year

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman with bipolar disorder missing for more than a year from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Sonya Rouse, 50, was last seen about 11 p.m. sometime between March 5 and 15, 2016, near East 75th Street and South Champlain Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She has bipolar disorder and emotional issues, police said.

Rouse, who was carrying a purse, is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-8 black woman with brown eyes, a medium complexion and a blonde, curly wig, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.