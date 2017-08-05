Police: Woman missing from Englewood

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old woman missing from the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side since last week.

Kywanna Houston, who suffers from depression, was last seen on May 2 driving a red 2008 Toyota Camry near 67th and Aberdeen, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She may be in the area of 106th and Wentworth.

She is described as a 170-pound, 5-foot-9 black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said. Houston was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and pink “Nike” gym shoes. The Camry’s license plate is K5187665.

Anyone with information on Houston’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.