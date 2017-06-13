Police: Woman missing from south suburbs may be in Chicago area

Police are looking for a south suburban woman who has been missing since last week and might be in the Chicago area.

Doreen Bishop, 57, was last seen Thursday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was reported missing from the south suburbs and may be “in the Chicagoland area.”

Bishop is described as a 5-foot-1, 150-pound white woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black blouse and black spandex shorts.

She has been known to drive a gray 2006 Toyota with a temporary license plate number of 466T470.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.