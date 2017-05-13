Police: Woman repeatedly rammed into tree, killed in Morgan Park

An 18-year-old woman was killed Friday night when a 24-year-old woman repeatedly rammed her into a tree with her car in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Following an argument, the older woman got into her vehicle and chased the younger woman down a sidewalk in the 11400 block of South May before repeatedly smashing her into a tree with the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.