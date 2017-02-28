Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in her car in Lake View

A woman was sexually assaulted in her car early Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Around 12 a.m. the 25-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 1200 block of West Barry when a man approached her with a handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The man demanded her cash, then forced her into her car at gunpoint, police said. He assaulted her and ran away, police said.

He is described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, with a medium complexion, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 150 to 170 pounds, with short black hair, a short beard and scruff on his chin, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.