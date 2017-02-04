Police: Woman sexually assaulted by 3 men in Albany Park

Police are warning that a woman was sexually assaulted by three men during a robbery early Saturday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:10 a.m., the 26-year-old woman was walking south in the 4600 block of North Monticello when three men walked up behind her, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The suspects then took the woman’s property and ran away northbound toward West Lawrence.

The suspects were described as black males, thought to be between 26 and 40 years old, standing between 6-feet and 6-feet-3, weighing between 170 and 200 pounds and wearing black hooded sweatshirts, police said. One man was wearing black jeans and had a tattoo by his right eye, possibly a dagger. Another suspect was wearing black sweatpants and the third man was wearing black pants.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.