Police: Woman shot during Logan Square robbery

A 32-year-old woman was shot while being robbed Sunday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:40 a.m., she was sitting with a 19-year-old man in a parked car in the 1700 block of North Springfield when an armed male approached the vehicle, according to Chicago Police. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and had his face partially concealed.

The male opened the driver’s door and demanded their property, police said. The man handed over his phone, and the woman told the suspect she had nothing.

The suspect then shot the woman in the abdomen before running away, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, and the man was not injured.

No one was in custody Sunday morning, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.