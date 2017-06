Police: Woman shot to death in Gold Coast

A 25-year-old woman was shot to death early Sunday in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side, police said.

She was standing on the street with an acquaintance about 2:40 a.m. in the 500 block of East Ohio when someone fired shots, striking her in the head, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.