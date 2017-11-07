Police: Woman shot to death while sleeping in Washington Park

A woman was shot to death while she was sleeping early Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Someone fired shots into a home at 5:26 a.m. in the 5200 block of South King Drive, where the 40-year-old woman was sleeping, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter fired directly into the home, and it was not known whether the woman was the intended target, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.