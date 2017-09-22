Police: Woman, son dead in Stone Park ‘domestic violence incident’

Authorities are investigating the domestic violence-related deaths of a woman and her 4-year-old son Thursday night in west suburban Stone Park.

Detectives from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the deaths of the 32-year-old woman and her son in the 1700 block of Mannheim Road in Stone Park, Stone Park Police Chief Chris Pavini said Friday morning.

Pavini said the deaths appeared to be “an isolated domestic violence incident.” No one was in custody.

Further details were not provided as the investigation continues.