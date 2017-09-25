Police: Woman spray-painted swastikas on Bolingbrook mayor’s home

A woman has been accused of spray-painting swastikas on Mayor Roger Claar’s home last week in southwest suburban Bolinbrook.

Rachel Tuszynski, 29, has been charged with a hate crime, threatening a public official, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government supported property, criminal defacement of public property, criminal defacement and theft, according to Bolingbrook police.

Officers discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday that anarchist symbols and Nazi swastikas were spray-painted on the mayor’s home, police said. The private driveway and public sidewalk were also vandalized with spray paint.

Tuszynski, who lives in Bolingbrook, was taken into custody later that day and she provided a full confession, police said. She was then taken to the Will County Adult Detention facility.