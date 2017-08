Police: Woman stabbed to death in Englewood

A woman was found with a fatal stab wound to the chest early Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to a call of a person down at 4:24 a.m. found the woman in the 7000 block of South Emerald. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of Saturday morning, authorities were still trying to identify the woman, who was thought to be in her late 30s. No one was in custody.