Police: Woman stole lottery tickets from Montgomery gas station

Surveillance photo of a woman who stole lottery tickets from a Montgomery gas station on Dec. 12. | Montgomery police

Montgomery police are searching for a woman who stole lottery tickets from a gas station more than two weeks ago in the western suburb.

On Dec. 12, the woman went into the Murphy’s gas station at 1927 Route 30 and stole several lottery tickets, according to Montgomery police.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Montgomery police at (331) 212-9058 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to any arrests.