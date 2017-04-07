Police: Woman told hospital staff she was shot in Logan Square

A woman walked into a hospital Tuesday morning claiming she’d been shot in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old woman walked into Norwegian American Hospital about 5 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right hand, according to Chicago Police. She told hospital staff that she’d been walking in the 1600 block of North Sawyer when she heard shots and felt pain.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital before officers could arrive and interview her, police said. Investigators could not locate a crime scene at the location where she claimed the shooting occurred.