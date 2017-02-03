Police: Woman’s body found in Schererville ditch

Police have opened a death investigation after a woman’s body was found Wednesday morning in a drainage ditch in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 7:15 a.m. to a report of a body floating in the drainage ditch behind an apartment building in the 8000 block of Pine Island Court in Schererville, according to a statement from Schererville police.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old September Jansky, of Schererville, police said.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the fatality is asked to contact Schererville Police Detective Cpl. Jeff Cook at (219) 322-5000.