Police: Young boy brandished handgun in Bronzeville robbery last month

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, including one in which a young boy reportedly brandished a handgun.

In each incident, a group of three to nine male suspects have approached victims on the sidewalk, in parking lots or in the hallways of residential buildings and demanded or forcibly taken the victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

In the most recent robbery, a boy who was reportedly between 6 and 8 years old showed a silver handgun and demanded money, police said.

The hold-ups occurred:

At 7:57 p.m. June 28 in the 0-100 block of East 29th;

At 6 p.m. June 26 in the 2900 block of South King;

At 4:10 p.m. June 9 in the 0-100 block of West 30th;

At 9:30 p.m. June 8 in the 2900 block of South King;

At 8:30 p.m. June 7 in the 2900 block of South King;

At 4:45 p.m. June 7 in the 2900 block of South Indiana;

At 10:30 p.m. June 4 in the 2600 block of South Michigan;

At 6 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of South Indiana;

At 2:15 p.m. June 4 in the 2900 block of South Michigan;

At 9 p.m. June 3 in the 2900 block of South Michigan; and

At 3 p.m. June 3 in the 2900 block of South King.

The suspects were described as males between 6 and 20 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.