YIt is no secret that Porchlight Music Theatre has been on a roll in recent seasons, with one hit after another, including formidable productions of “Dreamgirls,” “In the Heights” and “End of the Rainbow.”

Now it has announced that it will be leaving its longtime home at Stage 773, a popular complex in the Belmont Avenue theater district, for a stage in the Gold Coast neighborhood. It will perform its 2017 – 2018 season (including its subscription series and Porchlight Revisits programs) at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, formerly a home for the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Chicago Children’s Theatre, as well as the ongoing site of a valuable ballet school.

In addition to the programming, Porchlight will provide the box office and all audience services for its performances at the venue. Events celebrating this new move will coincide with the launch in September 2017 of Porchlight Music Theatre’s 23rd season, still to be announced.

In a prepared statement, Jeannie Lukow, Porchlight’s executive director, explained: “Over the last few years, we have experienced an increase in subscribers and single ticket buyers that has accompanied an increase in the volume and scope of Porchlight Music Theatre programming. These factors pointed to the need for a larger capacity venue [there are 215 seats at Ruth Page as compared to 148 at Stage 773], that would still retain the intimate approach for our musical productions as we work to expand our audience and supporter base for future seasons.”

“Stage 773 has been an invaluable venue for us, and we’ve truly enjoyed their partnership as a resident company there,” added Lukow. “[But] as we grow, and our artistic and audience needs change, being an Artist-in-Residence at the Ruth Page Center offers us significant opportunities for our production capabilities, and exposure not only to the community around the Center, but also to Chicago’s tourism and travel markets.”

Michael Weber, Porchlight’s artistic director, added, “In addition to presenting our 2017-2018 Mainstage and Porchlight Revisits productions at the Ruth Page Center, our School at Porchlight faculty looks forward to collaborating with the Ruth Page staff on creating exciting new educational programs that bring together our individual focuses on music theater and dance training. We look forward to announcing our first season at the Center, with more details soon.”

The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, which is led by executive and artistic director Venetia Stifler, is the organization left to Chicago by the dance icon and pioneer Ruth Page (1899-1991), and is devoted to “developing great artists and connecting them with audiences and community.”