Portage man killed in Borman Expressway crash

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on the Borman Expressway in northwest Indiana.

About 10:20 p.m., 28-year-old Devin Risher was driving a white Chevrolet van east in the far left lane of I-90/94 near Kennedy Avenue in Hammond, when the van struck a black GMC Yukon that was traveling in the left center lane, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The van then fishtailed across all lanes, struck the concrete barrier wall and overturned, coming to a rest on the passenger side, police said.

Risher, a Portage resident who was not wearing his seat belt, was trapped inside the van, police said.

He suffered blunt force trauma in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:50 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

“Initial investigation indicated that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash,” police said in the statement.

The 43-year-old Ohio woman that was driving the Yukon was not injured in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-80/94 were closed in the area until about 12:35 a.m. Sunday for crash investigation and removal of the van, police said.