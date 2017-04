Possible shooting on I-88 near Oak Brook under investigation

Troopers are investigating a possible shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 88 near west suburban Oak Brook.

The incident — described as a “possible shooting” — happened just after 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near milepost 138.5, Illinois State Police said.

The far right lane of traffic and shoulder was closed for the investigation, police said.