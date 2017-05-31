Potbelly CEO to leave later this year

Potbelly Corporation on Wednesday announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aylwin Lewis will be leaving the Chicago-based company in August.

Lewis led Potbelly Sandwich Works for nine years.

Peter Bassi, the lead director of Potbelly Corporation, called Lewis “a world class restaurant leader” in a news release.

The company is now looking for a new CEO.

Lewis said he “enjoyed” his time at Potbelly.

“Potbelly has a special place in the hearts of our customers and it will always have a special place in my heart as well,” Lewis said.

“I look forward to seeing Potbelly continue to grow as one of the nation’s premier fast casual restaurant destinations.”