Potbelly Corporation on Wednesday announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aylwin Lewis will be leaving the Chicago-based company in August.
Lewis led Potbelly Sandwich Works for nine years.
Peter Bassi, the lead director of Potbelly Corporation, called Lewis “a world class restaurant leader” in a news release.
The company is now looking for a new CEO.
Lewis said he “enjoyed” his time at Potbelly.
“Potbelly has a special place in the hearts of our customers and it will always have a special place in my heart as well,” Lewis said.
“I look forward to seeing Potbelly continue to grow as one of the nation’s premier fast casual restaurant destinations.”