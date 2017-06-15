Powerball, Mega Millions to drop Illinois due to state’s budget crisis

Illinois will be dropped from the Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state lottery games due to the state's ongoing budget crisis. | File photo photo

The association that runs the popular Powerball lottery and Mega Millions games will drop Illinois at the end of June without a budget agreement.

Concern over the state of Illinois’ fiscal condition prompted that decision by the Multi-State Lottery Association, according to internal Illinois Lottery communications.

Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg on Thursday morning confirmed that the games will be dropped without a state budget. He said the association has never threatened to drop the games.

He called it “another example of why the General Assembly needs to deliver a balanced budget to the governor.”

The state reported $99.4 million in Mega Millions sales and $208 million in Powerball sales within the 2016 budget year. It’s unclear how much revenue the state got from the sale of those tickets.

The Multi-State Lottery Association is a non-profit, government-benefit association owned and operated by its 36 member lotteries. All profits are retained by the state lottery and are used to fund projects approved by the state legislatures, according to the association. The Illinois Lottery isn’t part of the association.

Powerball is offered in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is offered in 44 states, along with the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

