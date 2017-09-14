‘Powerhouse’ Barbara Flynn Currie says she is not seeking re-election

Democratic House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, speaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, in 2015. (AP File Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Barbara Flynn-Curie, the state’s first ever female majority leader in the Illinois House of Representatives and a top lieutenant to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, is not seeking re-election, she announced on Thursday.

Curie, 77, is also the state’s longest serving woman in the Illinois General Assembly.

“I’m looking for new challenges, new opportunities,” Flynn Curie told the Sun-Times. “For example, working with advocacy groups to try to make sure the public agenda that they are about has a voice.”

“I like travel. I like having outings with family. I like music and opera and having opportunities to do that is good.”

“She was a powerhouse, especially for someone so tiny,” Lang said.