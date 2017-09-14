Barbara Flynn-Curie, the state’s first ever female majority leader in the Illinois House of Representatives and a top lieutenant to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, is not seeking re-election, she announced on Thursday.
Curie, 77, is also the state’s longest serving woman in the Illinois General Assembly.
“I’m looking for new challenges, new opportunities,” Flynn Curie told the Sun-Times. “For example, working with advocacy groups to try to make sure the public agenda that they are about has a voice.”
“I like travel. I like having outings with family. I like music and opera and having opportunities to do that is good.”
“She was a powerhouse, especially for someone so tiny,” Lang said.