Preckwinkle: Repealing pop tax would mean firing health care providers

On a day when a measure to repeal the Cook County tax on sweetened beverages is being introduced at the Cook County Board of Commissioners, Board President Toni Preckwinkle declared that the fight over the tax has left her energized.

“Rather than discourage me, this fight has refocused me,” Preckwinkle told told the City Club of Chicago Wednesday morning.

Preckwinkle cast the deciding vote to impose the penny-an-ounce tax after the 16-member board deadlocked on the issue. If the tax is repealed, she said, health care in Cook County will suffer.

“A vote to repeal is a vote to fire front-line health care providers,” Preckwinkle said, though she added that she “empathizes and sympathizes” with “the immense pressure” commissioners face from “big soda.”

The tax has prompted dueling ad campaigns, with opponents decrying the burden on average consumers, and on businesses facing a loss of customers. Proponents have touted the health effects of sugary beverages more than the revenue raised, but Preckwinkle’s comments seemed to touch on both areas.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman who tried to ban supersized soft drinks in that city, has bankrolled a slew of ads slamming the health dangers of soda, linking them to diabetes and obesity. An aide told the Sun-Times that Bloomberg is willing to spend “whatever it takes” to ensure the political survival of those who baked the tax.

“I’m very grateful he’s engaging in the battle in Cook County,” Preckwinkle said Wednesday.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the American Beverage Association are among the trade groups funding efforts to repeal the tax, with rallies and ads that often focus on the effect the higher prices have on consumers.

Preckwinkle said it is unfortunate that people in low-income communities are “pawns” in “big soda’s … losing fight to maintain revenue.”