Presence Health to become part of AMITA Health

Presence Health has signed a letter of intent to join AMITA Health. | Presence Health via Facebook

Presence Health, a Catholic health care system with a dozen hospitals, intends to join AMITA Health.

Presence, which serves over 4 million people yearly, announced Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to merge with Ascension, which runs the Alexian Brothers Health System, based in Arlington Heights.

AMITA is a joint venture of Alexian Brothers and Hinsdale-based Adventist Midwest Health; it serves the western and northwestern suburbs. Presence’s hospitals include ones in Elgin, Joliet and Kankakee.

Officials said the combination would enhance patient care and save money.

“The mission, values and history of Presence Health clearly align well with those of Ascension, as both systems are dedicated to caring for all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable,” Anthony R. Tersigni, Ascension president and chief executive, said in a news release.