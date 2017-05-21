President Donald Trump calls for coalition to stamp out extremism

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with leaders at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | AP Photo

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Donald Trump says the U.S. seeks a “coalition of nations” in the Middle East with the aim of “stamping out extremism.”

In his address to the Arab-Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Trump is vowing to “strengthen America’s oldest friendships, and to seek new partners in pursuit of peace.”

Trump promised “that America will not seek to impose our way of life on others, but to outstretch our hands in the spirit cooperation and trust.”

King Salman of Saudi Arabia says he is committed to stamping out the Islamic State group and other terrorist organizations.

Salman is speaking at a gathering of the leaders of more than 50 majority-Muslim countries attending the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh.

He says that “we all, peoples and countries, reject in every language and in every form damaging the relations of Muslim countries with friendly countries and profiling countries based on a religious or sectarian basis.”

He’s also railing against Iran, calling the country “the spearhead of global terrorism.”