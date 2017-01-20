President Donald Trump: “We will get the job done”

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th US president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington on Friday. AFP/Timothy A. Clary

WASHINGTON – After an unprecedented and divisive campaign, Donald John Trump became the 45th president of the United States on Friday, promising in his inaugural address, “we will get the job done.”

“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump said in his 16-minute inaugural address, striking the populist and America first themes that fueled his campaign.

Speaking to the nation, the real estate tycoon and reality TV show star applauded his supporters as “part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

Trump, in a speech evocative of his campaign, promised to build new roads, bridges and airports to “get our people off of welfare and back to work.”

“We will follow two simple rules,” Trump said, “buy American and hire American. … It is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.”

Concluding, Trump said, “hear these words: you will never be ignored again.”

With three former presidents, and his rival, Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote, looking on, Trump is promising to swiftly dismantle many of the signature achievements of former President Barack Obama.

Turning to Obama and now former first lady Michelle, Obama said he was “grateful” for “their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificient. Thank you.”

Following a performance by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, at the stroke of noon, Trump became the president after Chief Supreme Court Justice John Robert administered the oath of office.

Michael Richard Pence was sworn-in as Vice President by Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The inauguration ceremony, at the West Front of the Capitol, was full of pageantry and symbolism.

Trump used the bible President Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration as well as a bible Trump’s mother gave him when he was a boy. Pence borrowed the bible Ronald Reagan used when he was sworn-in as California governor in 1967 and 1971 and president, in 1981 and 1985.

Immediately following the ceremony, and following tradition for the former president to depart right away, the new First Couple, Trump and wife Melania, walked with the Obamas’ to a Marine helicopter parked at the Capitol. At Andrews Air Force Base, the Obama’s will take a presidential aircraft – the plane is only called Air Force One when the president is aboard and fly to Palm Springs, Calif. for a vacation.

Daughters Malia and Sasha, who the nation watched grow up during Obama’s two terms, were not at the Capitol.

FOOTNOTE: The designated survivor for the inauguration was departing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.