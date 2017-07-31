Pritzker gives $2 million to Democratic Governors Association in June

Illinois Democratic governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker donated $2 million in June to the Democratic Governors Association, the organization that’s officially neutral in the contested primary.

I reported on June 25 that the wealthy Pritzker, who has already poured millions of his own dollars into his bid, attended a major Democratic Governors Association fundraising event in Nantucket — and that all the Democratic contenders from Illinois were not invited.

IRS filings from the DGA show that Pritzker made the donation on June 2.

DGA spokesman Jared Leopold told the Chicago Sun-Times, “The DGA received donations from J.B. Pritzker and thousands of donors who want to elect Democratic governors around the country.

“The DGA set a record for fundraising this filing period, due to an increased focus on governors races from Democratic supporters around the country. We look forward to going on offense this cycle, including taking on the most vulnerable incumbent governor in the country, Gov. Bruce Rauner.”

Republican Rauner is also putting millions of his own dollars into his 2018 re-election campaign.

The DGA took in $21 million for its various fundraising organizations in the first half of 2017 compared to $36 million for the Republican Governors Association.