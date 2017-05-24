Progressive Caucus seeks alternative to ‘payday loan’ to CPS

The City Council’s Progressive Caucus demanded Wednesday that top mayoral aides provide a full accounting of city finances to determine whether there is a viable alternative to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to authorize a $389 million payday loan to the Chicago Public Schools secured by late block grants owed by the state.

At Wednesday’s council meeting that coincided with a school board meeting to approve the loan, the Progressive Caucus issued an “order” compelling Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown, retiring Budget Director Alex Holt and City Treasurer Kurt Summers to appear before aldermen and provide a “full accounting” of several pots of money with the potential to reduce the loan, if not eliminate it.

Those sources are: the “rainy day fund” created by former Mayor Richard M. Daley with proceeds from the sale of the Chicago Skyway; “tax-increment-financing revenues and holdings”; “any and all investment returns identified by the treasurer’s office, including any recent windfall and other “undedicated or expended revenue sources” under the city’s control.

“Taxpayers are being asked to underwrite a payday loan for the Emanuel administration as it borrows hundreds of millions at exorbitant interest rates to keep CPS afloat,” Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), chairman of the Progressive Caucus, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“If there are funds in these accounts that can be tapped, now is the time to tap them.”

Ald. Susan Sadlowski-Garza (10th), a longtime educator and one of the Chicago Teachers Union’s staunchest City Council supporters, noted that the Emanuel administration has known “for months or even years” that CPS was on the brink of bankruptcy.

“But instead of pursuing common sense, progressive revenue options, [the mayor] waited until our backs were against a wall to take action,” Garza was quoted as saying.

“If worse stewardship of our tax dollars is possible, it’s hard to imagine.”

The decision to add $389 million to the $950 mountain of short-term debt the broke school system already owes will allow CPS to make it through the school year and still make a $721 million payment to the teachers pension fund due on June 30.

The source of the borrowing has not yet been determined, nor has the interest rate. That must wait until the borrowing goes out to bid. The maximum interest rate allowed by state law is nine percent.

Brown has said the short-term loan will be limited to $389 million because the school system’s “lending partners” were willing to finance only about “85 percent of the outstanding receivable” of state grants. The rest will come from savings generated by mid-year budget cuts, Brown said, with a hazy explanation that raised more questions than it answered.

Under fire for authorizing a “payday loan,” Emanuel has defended the plan as the least offensive of only bad choices open to CPS to solve a financial crisis caused by years of skipped pension payments made worse by Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a bill that would have provided $215 million in state pension help already built into the CPS budget.

“You have a situation…created by the state of Illinois to create a maximum amount of pressure on the public schools, specifically Chicago,” Emanuel said.

“It’s a short-term solution to a short-term problem created consciously, woefully by the governor to create political pressure. That’s how we’re handling it. That’s the most appropriate way to deal with it.”

Aldermen don’t see it that way. They likened it to the skipped pension payments that got CPS into this mess and Emanuel vowed to end.

“Daley didn’t pay pensions. This is borrowing instead of not paying. You’re still robbing Peter to pay Paul and putting a Band-Aid on it,” said South Side Ald. Anthony Beale (9th).

“We’re borrowing money hoping that, eventually, the state comes through. If the state doesn’t come through, we’re gonna be in worse shape tomorrow than we are today. It’s gonna cost to borrow money. Taxpayers are still losing.”