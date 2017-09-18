Prosecutor: Man caught driving victim’s car charged with murder

A man charged with fatally shooting another man Saturday morning in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood was caught driving the victim’s car later the same day, prosecutors said.

Anthony Culpepper, 18, faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 21-year-old Maurice King, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

King was walking to his car at 10:11 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of West 58th when Culpepper approached and fired shots at him, authorities said.

King suffered two gunshot wounds to each shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Culpepper was arrested six hours after the shooting while driving King’s gold Nissan Altima, Assistant State’s Attorney Julia Ramirez said at Culpepper’s bond hearing Monday.

Judge David Navarro ordered Culpepper, a resident of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, held without bond at the Cook County Jail.