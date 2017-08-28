Prosecutors: Elmhurst lawyer left child porn on office printer

A west suburban lawyer is facing charges after he left images of child pornography on a printer at his firm.

Ralph Tellefsen, 62, faces seven felony counts of possession of child pornography, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

An employee at Tellefsen’s law firm reported to police on Sunday that she had found images of child pornography on the printer at the office, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived at the office, they found a banker’s box containing thousands of images of child porn, prosecutors said. Tellefsen was immediately taken into custody.

“The sheer number of child pornography images allegedly possessed by Mr. Tellefsen is nauseating,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Each one of these disgusting photographs represents yet another innocent victim of child pornography.”

Judge Joseph Bugos set Tellefsen’s bond at $75,000, and should he post bond he may not have a computer, Internet access or contact with children under 18 years old, prosecutors said. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 18.