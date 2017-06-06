Prosecutors: Felon elected as Dixmoor trustee can’t hold office

A south suburban Dixmoor man with felony convictions is being sued to remove him from the village’s board of trustees.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the lawsuit on Monday against Dixmoor Trustee Ronnie Skinner, according to court documents.

Skinner, who has two felony convictions, is ineligible to serve as trustee under state law, according to the suit. He was convicted of passing a bad check in Missouri in May 1988 and convicted of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon in 1999.

Skinner was elected April 4 with about 14 percent of the vote, according to the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

He was sworn in as a trustee at an executive board meeting on May 11, according to an agenda posted to his personal Facebook page.

Meeting agendas and minutes were not available on the village’s website for 2017, and calls requesting more information from village officials were not immediately returned.

Though Skinner completed both sentences, he has not been pardoned by the state’s governor and is therefore ineligible to serve, according to the suit.

Prosecutors are seeking a declaratory judgement that Skinner is ineligible to hold office in Illinois, and an order to remove him from office, according to the suit.

Reached by phone, Skinner said he had not see the suit and could not comment.