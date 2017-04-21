Prosecutors: Worth health care operator defrauded state of $200K

The operator of a southwest suburban home health care business bilked the state of more than $200,000 in taxes over three years, prosecutors said.

Reginaldo Sulit, 48, was charged this week with theft of government funds and income tax fraud, according to a statement from the Illinois attorney general’s office.

He and his mother, Dr. Dalisay Sulit, started Alliance Home Healthcare in 1994 in Worth, growing to provide more than 100 nurses and physical therapists to patients in Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties, prosecutors said.

While serving as the business’ chief operator and shareholder, Reginaldo Sulit withheld income taxes from employee salaries, but never turned the money over to the state, prosecutors said.

The scheme netted Reginaldo Sulit $203,900 between June 2013 and September 2016, prosecutors said.

“This man is not a legitimate businessman but a thief,” Attorney Gen. Lisa Madigan said in the statement. “These charges will hold him accountable for stealing from his employees and defrauding the state.”

The mother-son duo were previously sued by the U.S. Dept. of Labor for pilfering a profit-sharing fund designated for their employees, and were ordered to pay them back $1.6 million. Reginaldo Sulit is facing a federal indictment in that case for allegedly cashing checks from an employee retirement fund.