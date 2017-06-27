Protest slams Cook County sweetened beverage tax; starts Saturday

Some own mom-and-pop hotdog stands. Others run sprawling grocery stores. Still others work on bottling machines.

All turned out — about 200 or so — in the Thompson Center plaza Tuesday to protest the Cook County sweetened beverage tax.

Carol Bollacker owns two hot dog joints — one in Indiana and one in Cook County near the Illinois border in Lansing.

“The people who eat at my restaurant have choices,” she told the crowd. “I anticipate a decline in sales after July 1 (when the tax is expected to go into effect) because some of my customers will simply make the decision to drive a few miles into Indiana or Will County to pay less for their dinner there. The beverage tax is going to hurt thousands of Cook County restaurants.”

Many at the rally waved signs from the Can the Tax coalition, an anti-beverage-tax effort paid for by the American Beverage Association, which has opposed similar taxes in other parts of the country.

Teamsters union rep John Coli Jr., said 6,000 jobs countywide could be at risk, totaling some $321 million in lost wages.

“A lot of those jobs are good middle-class jobs with benefits …, exactly the kind of jobs we need to keep here in Cook County,” Coli said, repeatedly leading a “Can the tax!” chant.

Faye Porter, 63, lives in the Bronzeville neighborhood. She doesn’t run a store or a restaurant. But she enjoys some sweetened drinks.

“We spend enough on everything here in the state — and they keep going up and up on the taxes,” Porter said. “As a former state employee — trust me, I know.”