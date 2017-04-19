Protesters march before EPA boss visits Indiana lead cleanup site

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington last month. | Associated Press file photo

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Residents of a lead-contaminated public-housing complex in Indiana and environmental activists are protesting ahead of a visit by the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Chanting crowds weaved through streets of East Chicago on Wednesday near a Superfund site. Some held signs that read “East Chicago Demands Clean Water.”

Roughly 1,000 people were ordered evacuated from the housing complex because of lead contamination. Evacuations began last summer. Officials say two dozen families remain at the 45-year-old complex, built on a site once occupied by a lead-products factory.

“We can’t drink the waters. The land we walk upon is contaminated. And we air we breathe is contaminated,” said Thomas Frank, a resident of the community of roughly 30,000 who lives near the Superfund site.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to tour the complex with Indiana officials, including Gov. Eric Holcomb and Sen. Todd Young, both Republicans, along with the local U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky and Sen. Joe Donnelly, both Democrats.

The visits come amid reports that Chicago’s regional EPA office is one of two that would be axed by the Trump administration. But the acting director of that office has sent a memo to employees criticizing stories about the office closing as “pure speculation,” Reuters is reporting.

“These stories are not true, are pure speculation, and undermine our ability to communicate with the public the real information we have,” Bob Kaplan, acting regional administrator, wrote in a memo sent to staff on Monday, according to Reuters.

Some environmental advocates are calling Wednesday’s visit a first major test of Pruitt’s leadership.

Pruitt has criticized the EPA for overreach and President Donald Trump’s administration has taken steps to roll back environmental regulations. Also, Trump has proposed eliminating EPA’s budget by nearly one-third.

Eleven of the remaining families have found new homes and are in the process of moving, according to HUD. Thirteen other families are appealing their relocation offers from the city housing authority or have been given notice to move. Housing officials said their goal is to move out all families by May.

Resident Demetra Turner, 44, who left Chicago a decade ago for public housing in Indiana, said she was trying to find safe housing for the two children who live with her.

“We are truly in the fight of our lives,” she said.

Residents and the Natural Resources Defense Council are calling for more support and testing. The EPA workers union wants a separate meeting with Pruitt.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, officials with the American Federation of Government Employees, along with U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Jan Schakowsky, held a news conference to demand that Pruitt meet with office employees.

“We have a crisis — we have an agency that’s already been cut to the bare bone,” said John J. O’Grady, president of AFGE Council 238, the union that oversees all EPA unions nationwide.

O’Grady, talking to reporters at EPA’s Region 5 office downtown, said EPA had about 18,000 employees nationwide in 1999 and now has about 15,000. That’s before a proposed 31 percent budget cut, he said.

O’Grady, standing with Schakowsky and Krishnamoorthi, said such huge cuts would mean fewer EPA employees in the field to test water, air and soil — meaning less data and less ability to enforce existing laws.

“That means it’s open season for any company or corporation wanting to dump,” O’Grady said. “We’ve been there. That’s why we have an EPA.”

Contributing: Stefano Esposito, Sam Charles