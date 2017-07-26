Protesters slam CPS budget cuts, want TIF surplus shifted to schools

Protesters outside Wednesday's Chicago Public Schools board meeting complained about the impact of budget cuts and said TIF funds could be used to help schools. | File photo

Victoria Rosario, a music teacher at Philip Rogers Elementary School, knew her school wasn’t the only one making budget cuts after Chicago Public Schools released its budgets for next year.

Wednesday, before a Chicago Board of Education meeting, she gathered with other teachers to protest CPS cutbacks she believes are intentionally starving out schools like hers.

“They’re hitting us at our weakest point to push us to privatize,” Rosario said. “If our schools were funded properly they would work well.”

To close the budget gap, Rosario and others are pushing leaders to support a proposed ordinance that would move surplus tax-increment financing funds to CPS schools.

Without that money, positions and programs would be cut, she said, and already-overworked teachers would be called upon to do even more.

“(Cook County Clerk) David Orr said we have around $560 million in new TIF funds,” Erin Young, who teaches at Luther Burbank Elementary School, said. “We have a $300 million budget deficit and we’ve seen these hits take major tolls on our students and communities.”

Young, who works with students with special needs in kindergarten through second grade, said Burbank has lost positions and has to weigh cutting after school programs in order to save money, a decision she calls “nightmarish.”

In Little Village, Marlena Ceballos, a fifth grade bilingual education teacher, says that on top of managing cuts to their budget they also have to provide emotional support to their students.

“I’ve had students come to me crying on their recess because they’ve witnessed ICE rip away their family members in front of them,” she said. “Teachers have to deal with this burden on top of all the additional burdens the board continues to throw at us.”

Ceballos, along with other teachers present, called for the CPS school board to pass a sanctuary schools resolution to protect students and to use TIF dollars for the sake of the students.

“We have the third largest economy in the U.S.,” Young said. “The decision we need to make is where we’re investing that money and it needs to be in our students, in our neighborhoods and in our communities.”

Other protesters outside the meeting also want CPS to hire back dozens of workers they said were fired from the Head Start preschool program and urged the city to reinstate the corporate head tax.