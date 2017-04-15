Daley Plaza protesters demand that Trump release his tax returns

On Chicago’s warmest Saturday so far this year, a few thousand protesters descended on Daley Plaza, hoping to keep the heat on President Donald Trump by demanding that he release his tax returns.

“We had to pay a a lot of taxes this year,” said Cindy Kessler, who came with her 77-year-old mother from Northlake. “But I don’t mind, it pays for our schools, our cities, important things.”

They want to make sure Trump is doing the same thing. Some are skeptical — despite a leaked return from 2005 showing he had paid $36.5 million in federal income taxes that year.

Kessler said she came to Chicago because she wants to know if Trump pays taxes like she does, or if he avoids them.

“I think he’s evading them,” said her mother, Adrienne Kahn. “I don’t think he pays at all.”

Others want to see the returns to know more about Trump’s business entanglements.

Mike Stasinos of Norwood Park wondered if Trump was hiding more than just not paying taxes.

“It’s probably not just one thing, but many,” he said. “The point is we don’t know.”

Ahead of the speeches organizers played “the chicken dance” and clapped before a white inflatable chicken with a golden comb, intended to evoke Trump’s hairstyle.

Organizers also planned to march from the plaza in the Loop to a second inflated chicken by the Chicago River, across from Trump International Hotel & Tower.

Saturday is April 15, the traditional filing day for federal taxes. However, this year, due to April 15 falling on a Saturday, and Washington D.C.’s Emancipation Day holiday being observed on on Monday, the IRS has extended the deadline to Tuesday, April 18.

As a candidate and as president, Trump has refused to release his tax returns, breaking a decades-long tradition. Although he initially promised to do so, he later claimed he was under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and said his attorneys had advised against it — though experts and IRS officials said such audits don’t bar taxpayers from releasing their returns.

Trump long insisted the American public wasn’t interested in his returns and said little could be learned from them. But Trump’s full returns would contain key details about things like his charitable giving, his income sources, the type of deductions he claimed, how much he earned from his assets and what strategies Trump used to reduce his tax bill.

The White House has not said whether or not the president plans to release his returns while he’s in office. More than 1 million people have signed a White House petition urging the president to release them.

Contributing: Associated Press