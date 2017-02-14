Public art, better lighting coming to Wicker Park and Bucktown

More public art and lighting, and better use of public space.

That’s what’s in the works for Bucktown and Wicker Park, with officials unveiling a five-year plan for the neighborhoods Tuesday.

The plan calls for, among other things, a re-development of the Milwaukee/North Damen intersection “to be balanced and safer for all users,” according to the Commission of Wicker Park Bucktown Special Service Area No. 33. The plan also includes adding public art and lighting to the Cortland/Ashland underpass.

Details are available on the community’s website.

To get a look at the master plan, go to http://www.wickerparkbucktown.org/plan