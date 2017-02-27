Public asked to help identify man found in West Rogers Park

The public is being asked to help identify a man found Monday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man was shirtless and wearing khaki pants when he was found about 8:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Devon Avenue, Chicago Police said. He is non-verbal and may have a cognitive disability.

He was taken to a hospital in Evanston, police said.

He was described as in his 40s, white, with blue eyes and brown hair, about 5-foot-6 and 130-175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.