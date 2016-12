Purple Line resumes service after removal of branch

The CTA Purple Line service was restored between Linden and Central after a branch near the tracks was removed Monday afternoon.

As a precaution, CTA shut down service about 1:20 p.m. so they could cut down a branch that threatened to fall over the tracks, according to CTA spokeswoman Tammy Chase.

Service was running normally by 3:30 p.m., the CTA said.