Quadruple homicide marks deadly start to Chicago weekend gun violence

Four people were killed in a single shooting and two others were wounded in separate attacks across Chicago since Friday evening, marking a violent start to the weekend and inching the city closer to 500 homicides this year.

The people killed in the quadruple homicide were the latest of 458 people shot to death this year in Chicago, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. In all, 493 deaths in the city have been ruled homicides since the start of the year.

The deadly attack happened shortly about 8:35 p.m. Friday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. Officers responding to a call of shots fired found three males and one female in a car in the 4700 block of South Fairfield. They were all pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Their ages were unknown. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

CPD Sgt. Al Stinites said the investigation was “fluid,” and the circumstances of the shooting were still unknown. No one was in custody as Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier Friday, a man was wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 4:53 p.m., the 24-year-old was standing outside a home in the 4400 block of West Washington when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen, according to police. A family member took him to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 29-year-old man was wounded in the weekend’s first shooting, which happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of North Rogers in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs and arms, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Follow Chicago weekend shootings with the Chicago Sun-Times shootings tracker, which will be updated throughout the weekend.