The White Sox were celebrating Blackhawks Night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday when Jim Cornelison sang the National Anthem and Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville threw out the first pitch — one of them did a better job than the other.
Unlike Cornelison, who is the Blackhawks’ beloved national anthem singer, Quenneville was taken out of his element. The coach confidently walked to the mound, tossing the baseball from hand-to-hand.
But what happened next was a slider gone wrong.
After his wild pitch, Quenneville admitted to reporters that his throw was off.
“I’m a little embarrassed; I haven’t thrown a baseball in a while,” Quenneville said. “That was brutal, that was awful. You could say that was a bad, bad shot or like a fan on a (hockey) shot.”
Although Quenneville’s pitch was pretty bad, he didn’t make our list of top 10 worst pitches of all time.
