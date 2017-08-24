Quenneville’s wild throw didn’t make our top-10 worst 1st pitches list

Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. | David Banks/Getty Images

The White Sox were celebrating Blackhawks Night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday when Jim Cornelison sang the National Anthem and Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville threw out the first pitch — one of them did a better job than the other.

Unlike Cornelison, who is the Blackhawks’ beloved national anthem singer, Quenneville was taken out of his element. The coach confidently walked to the mound, tossing the baseball from hand-to-hand.

But what happened next was a slider gone wrong.

.@NHLBlackhawks coach Joel Quenneville threw out the 1st pitch before tonight's White Sox game, it was just a biiiiiiit outside. pic.twitter.com/pgVuobK4dZ — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 24, 2017

After his wild pitch, Quenneville admitted to reporters that his throw was off.

“I’m a little embarrassed; I haven’t thrown a baseball in a while,” Quenneville said. “That was brutal, that was awful. You could say that was a bad, bad shot or like a fan on a (hockey) shot.”

Although Quenneville’s pitch was pretty bad, he didn’t make our list of top 10 worst pitches of all time.

