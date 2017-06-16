Quintana pitches a good one, White Sox bats erupt in 11-4 victory

TORONTO – If the White Sox are in fact gearing up to trade Jose Quintana, their All-Star lefty’s outing against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre marked something of a building block for a body of work that could significantly impact whether he is dealt before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Quintana, of course, was viewed as a prized commodity on the trade market last offseason because of his record, left-handedness, age (28) and a contract which tops out at $11.5 million in 2020. Offers made weren’t attractive enough for general manager Rick Hahn to pull the trigger on a winter deal, and since then Quintana’s value has declined because of the worst stretch of pitching in an otherwise impressive career.

“It certainly does hurt his value,’’ a National League executive said. “This is what happens when you ask for too much in return. Buy low, sell high, right? They should just hold on to him and not sell low.’’

Now that the draft is over, execs like Hahn are turning their attention to the trade market. With six weeks to go before the deadline, Quintana, who pitched seven innings of two-run ball in the Sox’ 11-4 rout of the Jays Friday at Rogers Centre, can wipe away those first 13 starts in which he went 2-8 with a 5.30 ERA.

Jose Quintana throws against the Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, June 16, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

“If he pitches well for the next six weeks the White Sox will have plenty of suitors,’’ the exec said.

In that regard, Quintana got off to a good start in a hitters park, holding the Jays to five hits while walking two and striking out five. He did allow the 11th and 12th homers against him to Kendrys Morales (his 14th) in the second, and Steve Pearce, (fifth) in the third. Quintana also struck out Jose Bautista, Morales and Justin Smoak in order in a 1-2-3 fourth.

Three double plays helped, including an eye-level liner to the mound by Russell Martin on Quintana’s final pitch. All said and done, a start the Sox — or any contending team — would take every night.

With the Sox (30-36) pounding right-hander Joe Biagini for four runs before he took the mound in the first and adding three more in the second, Quintana found himself in rare air pitching with a big lead. He had received a career low 2.65 run support average, the lowest in the majors, going in, and his 3.84 RSA since 2012 going in was the second lowest in the majors behind Andrew Cashner (3.71).

But on Friday, as the Sox won for the fifth time in seven games, it was all-out support for Quintana (3-8, 5.07) led by left fielder Melky Cabrera’s home run, five RBI and a throw-out at home of Pearce trying to score on a single.

Hahn has been refuting the notion that he passed on a good deal for Quintana during the offseason, the lefty’s early season struggles notwithstanding.

The GM, who is not on the trip with the club, had to enjoy watching Quintana on TV.

He no doubt wants to see more in the coming weeks, or months if the Sox hold on to him.

“He is still one of the highest impact left-handed starters in the game,’’ Hahn said.