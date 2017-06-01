Rahm, Durbin invited to Obama last bash at White House on Friday

To help get the money to make a deal with the Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Rahm Emanuel (shown last week greeting President Barack Obama at O'Hare International Airport) postponed indefinitely a new high school named for Obama. | Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be at the White House on Friday for the final bash thrown by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle, expected to be packed with old friends, donors and celebrities – not that these categories don’t overlap.

City Hall chose not to put the event on Emanuel’s public schedule. The White House did not put the event on Obama’s public schedule.

Besides Emanuel, Obama’s first chief of staff, among those from Illinois also invited at the last Obama party: Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill.; Ariel founder John Rogers; Ariel honcho Mellody Hobson and her husband, film giant George Lucas; Obama Foundation chief Marty Nesbitt and another long-time Obama friend Alan Solow, now at Resolute Consulting, who will be there with his wife Andrea.

The party is for those who have been close to the Obamas’ for a long time, so that takes in a wide swath. Chance the Rapper said in a Wednesday post on Twitter, ‘Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus”

Billboard reported stars Jay Z, Paul McCartney, Usher and Eddie Vedder are expected at the party.

Perhaps former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, now back in Chicago, will be there too. He’s part of Mrs. Obama’s last “Reach Higher” event at the White House on Friday morning, where she will deliver her final remarks as first lady. Actress Connie Britton is also on that Reach Higher program.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest, asked about the party Thursday said “Look, over the years the President and First Lady have on occasion, not frequently, but on occasion have hosted parties at the White House for their friends. And I anticipate this will be the last one that they have. They’ve got some packing to do.”