Rahm Emanuel rips Bruce Rauner for threatening phone tax veto

A day after a gun measure targeting repeat offenders got caught up in a feud between Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner, the governor's office said he plans to sign the measure into law Friday as a show of compromise. | Sun-Times files

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday accused Gov. Bruce Rauner of government by anger for opposing a 28.2 percent telephone tax hike that will free up money the city hopes to use to shore up the Laborers Pension Fund “well into the next decade.”

The mayor noted that the tax was tucked into a statewide telecommunications bill that got 51 votes in the Illinois Senate and 81 votes in the House.

“It affects downstate communities [and] the whole state. That’s why it received overwhelming, bi-partisan votes across urban, suburban [and] rural areas,” the mayor said.

“Somebody needs to give the governor crib notes on how that works. But he clearly, as a rookie governor, doesn’t get it….Even when something that is essential for downstate, for every community as it relates to public safety and an overwhelming bi-partisan vote, he’s gonna veto it.”

The mayor noted that the latest veto threat came just hours after he went public with his failed attempt to broker an end the marathon state budget stalemate.

The mayor offered to drop his objections to Rauner’s $300 million plan to sell the Thompson Center—and speed approval of “maximum zoning” for the site through the City Council next week — if only Rauner had agreed to sign off on Emanuel’s plan to save two of four city employee pension funds as a show of good faith.

But Rauner turned down the deal, prompting Emanuel to declare his old friend and former business associate “congenitally incapable” of compromise.

“He’s gonna get 90 percent of what he wants on education. He’s gonna veto it. He’s gonna get his Thompson Center [sale] with all the bells and whistles he wants. He’s opposed to it,” the mayor said.

“This is a person [who] has to understand that you do not negotiate with people who agree with you, as Shimon Peres used to say. You negotiate and work with people who don’t agree with you. And he has to understand, as a leader, he should actually start governing on building and pushing Illinois forward—not through his anger at everybody else….It’s hard to make somebody happy who will never take ‘yes’ for an answer.”

The telephone tax hike—from $3.90-a-month to $5 on all cell phones and land lines in Chicago–was quietly approved in the waning hours of the spring session.

Outside Chicago, the monthly 911 surcharge would rise from 85-cents-to-$1.50.

The increase flew in under-the-radar because it was tucked away into a broader telecommunications bill that covers funding for 911 emergency centers across the state.

Rauner views the increase as “unacceptable,” in part, because Chicago “has already received two significant” telephone tax hikes in the last four years.

He wants lawmakers to send him a new version without the surcharges.

Earlier this month, a top mayoral aide told the Chicago Sun-Times that Emanuel would use the increase to help shore up the Laborers Pension Fund “well into the next decade.”

The following day, the mayor played a bit of a shell game.

He tried to sell the 28 percent increase—on the heels of a 56 percent increase approved by the City Council in 2014—as essential to maintaining Chicago’s 911 emergency system.

Never mind that the $27 million in annual revenue generated by the tax hike and used for 911 center improvements would free up that same amount in the city’s corporate fund for future pension payments.

“911 was always supposed to be independently funded and separate and not a drain as it relates to the city and property taxpayers,” the mayor said then.

“That what we’ll be able to accomplish and have a modern 21st Century operating system as 911 that people rely on in a very challenging time when they call it.”

Still, the Rauner administration is seizing on that financial shell game.

Matthew R. Rentschler, chief legal counsel for the Illinois State Police that distributes 911 funds, fired off a warning letter to the city’s Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Illinois State Police….that the city of Chicago intends to use the funds it receives from the 911 tax to pay towards pension obligations and not for purposes specifically spelled out and allowed for in the 911 statute,” Rentschler wrote, enclosing a Sun-Times article as proof.

“It is our position that there is no authority given to the city in either the current law or the proposed renewal to use such funds to pay towards city pension obligations. We request that the city provide to us by the close of business on Monday…the authority it believes it has to use such funds to make payment on its pension obligations.”