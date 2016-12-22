Rahm Emanuel’s secret emails: Part 1
In a surprise reversal that ends a marathon legal battle, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has agreed to release a virtual “treasure trove” of his private emails and ban city employees from using their private emails to conduct city business. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times
In an agreement to end a court battle, the City of Chicago has released thousands of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s private emails that discuss city business.
Emanuel emails May 2011 to July 2011
Emanuel emails August 2011 to October 2011
Emanuel emails November 2011 to February 2012
Emanuel emails March 2012 to August 2012
Emanuel emails September 2012 to December 2012
